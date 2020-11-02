POWER UPDATE: Work continues to get all customers back on line

TALLADEGA -- The cleanup from the remnant of Hurricane Zeta that tore through east Alabama last week continued into this week, with some areas, particularly in southern Talladega County, still waiting for their power to be restored.
According to Jacki-Lyn Thacker Lowry of Alabama Power, there were still about 4,500 customers throughout Talladega without electricity Monday afternoon, including 1,070 in the Sylacauga-Childersburg-Fayetteville area. That doesn’t include customers served by co-ops or municipal systems in the area, however.
Another 640 Alabama Power customers were still in the dark across the water in St. Clair County, Lowry added.
Some “95 percent of affected customers should have service by Tuesday, with the hardest hit areas of Calhoun, Clay, Randolph and Talladega counties extending later in the week,” Alabama Power said.
Of the 6,300 Marble city residents who are served by the Sylacauga Utilities Board, 460 remained without power Monday afternoon. General Manager Mitch Miller said he expected at least 100 more would be restored by Monday night or Tuesday morning, but it would be slow going after that. Every one of the SUB’s customers lost power as a result of the storm
“The issue with getting to those last ones is that they’re spread out over 67 different locations throughout the city,” he explained. “It takes just as long to get power restored to one house as it does to 20, so taking care of all the blocks with one or two houses still out is going to take a while, possibly until Thursday, or Friday at the latest.”
Miller thanked the workers from other municipal power systems that had come to help, including teams from Andalusia, Albertville, Huntsville, Dothan, Scottsboro, Russellville and Sheffield.
The fact that many streets are still blocked by trees is also an issue, Miller said.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative had restored power to all but 500 or so of its customers, according to a press release. Power has been restored to more than 16,000 customers since early Thursday morning. Volunteers from cooperatives in Tennessee have also been on the scene helping the local effort.