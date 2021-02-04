Positive Lights, Positive Lives ready to give you a positive night of music

PELL CITY — A local nonprofit is preparing to host an evening of music at Lakeside Park just in time for Valentine's Day.
“An Evening of Amore” will be Feb. 12 from 4-7 p.m.
The event is a fundraiser for Positive Lights, Positive Lives, a local nonprofit that seeks to provide people who care for a loved one a break by paying for a few hours of care or other services.
Teresa Carden, who runs the group, said the event will feature musical performances from The Bourbon Brothers along with local artists Al Guido, Steve Pennington and Julie Thunderburg.
The Bourbon Brother are a jazz group from Atlanta. Carden describes their music as a combination of “old standards” with some newer songs mixed in.
“I call it just nostalgic music,” she said.
The event will be socially distanced with attendees given individual areas to park their car. Carden said attendees can either stay in their cars and listen to the performance, which will be transmitted over the radio, or bring chairs and tables to enjoy the concert outside their car. She said the performance also will be broadcast live around town on 94.1 The River for one hour beginning at about 4:30 p.m..
Carden said tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Just search “An Evening of Amore.” Tickets are $100 a couple and include a gift pack of equal value furnished by the events sponsors. She said all profits from the event will go directly to Positive Lights, Positive Lives.
Carden says the organization tries to give caregivers a bit of time to rest.
“We assist caregivers that need a break,” Carden said.
She said the group can cover about eight hours worth of care for people who is elderly or sick so caregivers can have a night or day to themselves. Carden said the group also can do things like pay for help with household chores that caregivers may not have time to worry about. She said they can offer household help since some people prefer to keep their same caregiver.
“With some people, the people they are caring for may not want another person caring for them,” Carden said.
She said it often falls on a single person to care for a family member who can not, for whatever reason, care for themselves. She said in these cases they may need anything from a day to run errands, a night in their own bed, or just help cleaning the house.