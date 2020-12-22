Police give to needy family

The Leeds Police Department celebrated its fifth year sponsoring a local family for Christmas.
Lt. Wilburn Griffin originally put the project together.
Each year, Griffin has received donations to help with the Christmas program. Local businesses such as LeHigh Cement and Shops of Grand River have been gracious to donate every year.
The process of choosing the family includes an annual meeting with Leeds City School counselors for Griffin to get recommendations on a family to adopt for Christmas. The family must be a single parent Leeds resident and have the need.
The family also cannot be recipients of any other outreach program. Griffin looks for children who have the greatest need.
Once donations are confirmed, Griffin and City Magistrate Laura Roberts go shopping.
“He goes shopping just so he can push the cart, but I think he actually likes shopping,” Roberts said. “My role is simple, I get to play the elf. I pick out the gifts and wrap them, then the two of us deliver the gifts and food on Christmas Eve.”
Roberts said when they pull up to the house to deliver gifts, the joy and excitement on the faces of the children is their reward, as well as seeing the relief in the parents’ eyes.
The Leeds High School Band Booster Board also donated gifts to meet the needs of that family. The children were given toys, clothes and shoes. The family was also presented with a television, DVD player, movies, some furniture, cookware, dishes and other household items.
The children receive toys, clothes and shoes as gifts, and food is also provided.
Griffin said he is excited about the recipient this year -- a sweet little girl being raised by her grandparent, who has a disability.
“It just breaks my heart when children are having to be raised by their grandparents, for whatever reason,” Griffin said. “I really want to do something special for her, just like I would like to do with every child. If I can help one child have a very Merry Christmas, that’s what it’s all about.”
Griffin added when he was at his lowest point during the loss of his wife, so many people helped him and encouraged him. He really wants to pay it forward and continue to give back.