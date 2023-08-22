Police chief presented with state award

Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton held up the thick, clear piece of glass with words etched on one side.
“It took two years to get that,” Walton said, looking at the award that was recently presented to him during the Alabama of Association of Police Chiefs Annual Conference in Orange Beach on Aug. 3.
Etched on the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police Award was: “Presented to Chief Wayne L. Walton for successfully completing the 240 Hour Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police and University Partnership of Alabama Continuing Education Program the Advanced Certification in Law Enforcement.”
Walton said it took him a long time to complete the state certification course, but it was worth it.
The veteran law enforcement officer said he believes the course will make him a better police chief for the community he serves.
Walton attended a variety of classes throughout the state and was required to take written tests to complete the intensive advanced law enforcement training.
“It’s a big deal,” he said. “A lot of chiefs in the state don’t achieve this. The things we had to study were unbelievable.”
Law enforcement topics ranged from media relations to accountability, to use of force.
Walton said five police chiefs in St. Clair County have completed the advanced training certification.
After retiring from the U.S. Army after 22 years of service, Walton went into law enforcement.
“It was something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.
Walton, who is originally from the Birmingham area, served one year with the Argo Police Department before coming to Springville.
After serving 21 years with the Springville Police, Department, Walton became an Alabama State Trooper, before he was asked to return to Springville to take over as the Chief of Police.
Walton was appointed by the mayor and council as the Springville Chief of Police in November 2020. In total, Walton has served in law enforcement for the past 25 years.
Walton is married to his wife Stacy, and has three sons, one step-son, one step-daughter, and nine grandchildren.
He said the recent completion of the state certification in advanced law enforcement would have been impossible without the support of his wife.
Walton said he also had support from the mayor and council, his fellow officers and the other chiefs of police throughout St. Clair County.
“To achieve something like this, you have to have support,” Walton said. “I couldn’t have done it without all of them.”
Walton was recognized at last week’s council meeting for his accomplishment.
Mayor Dave Thomas said the city’s goal is to make Springville an example for others to follow.
“I just want to thank you chief, and to commend you,” Thomas said. “Tonight is his night to shine… Chief, I just want to say thank you. Good job.”