'Please win': Springville honors injured player with first area championship since 2015

MOODY — Springville’s Audrey Talton had a simple message for her teammates before she left the court on a gurney in the middle of the third quarter.
“Please win.”
The Tigers didn’t just stop there. They dominated Moody over the last 11.5 minutes to claim a 53-43 victory in the Class 5A, Area 11 Championship Game at Moody on Thursday night.
It’s the Tigers’ first area championship since 2015.
“It means a lot, especially since Audrey went down,” Springville senior Farrah Hawkins said. “We did it for her. The only word she told us was to win, and we made sure we did that for her.”
There were 3.5 minutes left in the third quarter when Talton suffered a knee injury that took her to the ground. She received medical attention for approximately 25 minutes before medical personnel rolled her out of the gym.
At the time of the injury, Springville held a 30-29 lead, but Moody was on a 7-0 run stretching nearly 1.5 minutes. With Talton on her way for further evaluations, the remaining Tigers confronted the reality of returning to the court for a basketball game.
“It is hard,” Hawkins said. “I saw a lot of red faces, a lot of tears, but then we realized those tears have to be battle cries, and you just have to turn it and play as hard as we can, and I think we went out and did that.”
When the game resumed after a 5-minute warmup, the Tigers looked unstoppable. They outscored Moody 10-2 in the next 3.5 minutes.
In the 10 minutes following the injury, the Tigers outrebounded Moody roughly 12-7 and outscored them 20-11.
“The way we came out after the injury, you could have never told me a group of girls would come out and play that hard. … After Audrey told me to tell them ‘please win,’ I told them, ‘hey, go out and honor your teammate with the effort level you go put forth on the floor,’” Springville coach Warren House said. “And they did. Considering the circumstances, it is an extremely big win.”
What to know
— Hawkins received MVP honors for the tournament after she scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed at least five rebounds in Thursday’s win. She did this despite sitting out the final 10 minutes of the first half after she picked up two fouls in the first quarter. She also spent most of the final three minutes of the game subbing out on nearly every defensive rotation so she could avoid picking up a fifth foul. Her defensive counterpart during that time was eighth-grader Kynlee Taruc.
— Talton and Leah Bowden joined Hawkins on the all-tournament team alongside Moody junior Tori Pyles and seventh-grader Serenity Rutledge.
— Springville freshman Ava Vaughn continued her tradition of playing one of her better games this season on the road. She didn’t score on Thursday, but she did pace the Tigers with at least nine rebounds, four of which came after Talton’s injury.
— If Rutledge’s age showed at all, it came on the defensive end, where she picked up most of her four fouls, but on the offensive end of the court, she was unstoppable at times. She knocked down three 3-point shots to finish with a team-high 17 points. Her best moment came in the middle of the second quarter when she dribbled by at least three defenders to finish with a layup and converted on the subsequent and-1 call. Then on one of the next possessions, Rutledge dribbled behind her back, raced past multiple defenders, and dished the ball to teammate Kendall Stephens for the easy score inside the paint.
— Pyles finished the game with 10 points and a team-high (at least) four steals.
— Moody junior Ryleigh Hodges kept the Blue Devils in the game in the second quarter when she scored seven of her nine points.
— The Tigers and Blue Devils have now split the series this season 2-2. However, Springville has won the games that mattered the most, winning both the area and county championships against Moody. The teams could still meet for a third time this season, but it will require them to win next week and advance to the regional round at Jacksonville State.
Who said
— House on Talton’s impact: “Audrey means a lot to this team. Everybody loves Audrey, and on the floor, she does lots of things. Her and Farrah are our best two 3-point shooters. She handles the ball. She normally makes good decisions and all. Just a good solid player for us.”
— House on Rutledge: “She is a very good player. She’s got some moves using the euro step. It is always, you don’t see it a lot. It’s becoming more prevalent. … Right now, the ceiling is very high for her.”
— Moody coach Rebecca Davis on Springville’s return to the court: “They came back out fired up. They had something to prove, playing with a purpose after that. We didn’t. We were timid, we sat back. … The momentum, they took it. The rest of those girls went and took it, and if I am their teammate, if I am Audrey Talton, I love my teammates for responding that way.”
— Hawkins on Vaughn: “That girl can jump. She is our offensive MVP in volleyball, and she really uses it to get those rebounds.”
— Hawkins on earning the right to host the next game: “We have to win this next game and go to JSU and miss some school. We’re ready to do that.”
Next up
— Springville hosts the loser of Friday night’s matchup between Southside and Alexandria on Monday night.
— Moody will travel, likely on Monday night, to the winner of Southside and Alexandria.