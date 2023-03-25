Plant sale April 14-15

The St Clair County Master Gardeners Association Annual Plant Sale is slated for Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is being held at the Pell City Recreation Hall, 414 19th Street South, Pell City.
There is a variety of plants from trees and shrubs to perennials, natives, herbs and vegetables available, all at good prices. Proceeds from this sale go towards Master Gardener community projects.
The Alabama Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training course offered through Alabama Extension to citizens throughout our state. The series of classes offers research-based information, taught right in your community.
Master Gardener participants, following a series of training classes, respond by giving back to the local community with reliable, relevant, and reachable gardening information and education opportunities.
The main purpose of this program is to develop volunteers to assist Extension in meeting the horticulture needs in the area.
Fifty volunteer hours are required for certification as an Alabama Master Gardener and participants have one year from the beginning of the class to complete this requirement.
Our next class is offered in the fall of 2024.
For more information about the Master Gardener Program or other horticulture related questions, contact Regional Extension Agent, Bethany O’Rear at the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416 or on her cell phone at (205) 612-9524. You may also visit www.aces.edu/mg.