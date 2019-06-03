St. Clair County - Beginning at 8 a.m. today, the Alabama Department of Transportation planned to close either the right or left lane of I-59 Southbound at various locations for paving and grassing between the Ashville exit (Milepost 166) and the St. Clair Springs exit (Milepost 156).
All travel lanes are expected to re-open around 7 tonight, according to a press release from ALDOT.
These same lanes will be closed from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the rest of the week, through Saturday.
ALDOT asks motorists to "consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area."