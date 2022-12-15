Piggly Wiggly celebrates 20 years in Odenville

ODENVILLE - There he was in front of the store, next to the Christmas tree, the larger than life Piggly Wiggly himself, waiving as customers passed by with their shopping carts full of fresh produce, meats, bread, and of course, a jug of milk for those sweet cookies and snacks.
It was time for that cute big slab of ham to welcome customers who have entered the community store during the past 20 years.
“We had a very successful grand opening,” recalled Piggly Wiggly of Odenville store manager Mike McCullars. “I think it was during the summer. We had 100 shoppers ready to come in.”
And for the past 20 years, since 2002, shoppers continue to line up, grab a buggy and head to the shopping isles at their local Piggly Wiggly in Odenville.
The store is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., so there is plenty of time for McCullars to get to know his customers.
“I probably see them and my employees more than I see my own family,” McCullars joked. “I just enjoy the small town atmosphere. I enjoy the customers; I work for a good company and owner (Cindy Turner).”
McCullars said right now he has no intentions of hanging up the shopping bag.
“I will probably have to work three years after I’m dead,” he said.
McCullars knows most of his customers by name, many are friends, and there are plenty of regular shoppers at the store who know the manager.
“I’ve been coming here, I guess, since they opened,” said Kelli Brewer of Odenville.
She said what keeps her coming back is the friendly atmosphere and the good selection of foods at reasonable prices.
“If there is something you want, and they don’t have it, Mike always tries to get it here,” Brewer said.
She said the store has a great manager, too.
“He helps the community out a lot,” Brewer said. “I do the Cops for Tots program. He always helps us with that. He always tries to support local efforts, so we try to support him and the store.”
And as for the Piggly Wiggly store in Odenville, McCullars hopes the next 20 years are as good as the last 20.
“There is just a lot of growth in this area,” McCullars said. “We are seeing a lot of new faces, and hope to see more.”