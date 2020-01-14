PETS OF THE WEEK: Meet Willa and Bubbles

Willa is a friendly and happy-go-lucky tricolor hound. She is about 1 year old, weighs 37 pounds and is heartworm negative. She promises to always want to go on a walk and will be your source of love, affection and snuggles. Willa's adoption fee will include vaccinations, worming, microchipping and spaying. Come to the center and see if Willa might be the dog of your heart. Willa’s adoption fee is $125, which includes age appropriate vaccinations, worming, heartworm test, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Bubbles is a German shepherd mix female dog. She is about 1 year old, weighs 38 pounds and is heartworm negative. She is a beauty and a friendly and outgoing girl. Bubbles would love a family that will spend quality time with her whether it be hiking, daily walks, playing in the yard and lying by the fire to keep warm.Her adoption fee of $125 includes age appropriate vaccinations, worming, heartworm test, microchip and mandatory spaying.
The Pell City Animal Control Center is at 1071 Airport Road, Pell City. Phone 205-814-1567 or email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.