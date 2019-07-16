Mater is an 8-year-old neutered male shepherd mix senior dog. He is sweet, friendly and outgoing and loves to go for a walk. He will make a great buddy for someone looking for a medium-sized canine companion. Mater’s adoption fee is $25, which covers his vaccines, worming and microchip.
Marietta is a 5-year-old spayed female hound mix. She is sweet, walks well on a leash, is well-mannered, and loves being around her people. Marietta’s adoption fee is $25, which covers her vaccines, worming and microchip.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.