Pets of the Week: Meet Lemon Drop and Miss Peach

Lemon Drop is a brown and white lab mix female dog. She is about 1 year old, weighs 43 pounds and is heartworm negative. Her adoption fee has been fully sponsored, and all that is needed to adopt her is an approved adoption application. Adoption will include vaccinations, worming, microchipping and spaying. Lemon Drop is a real sweetheart who needs someone to get her out of here. She seems very smart, and she needs her person to train her and help her to become the best dog possible.
Miss Peach is an 11-week-old Maine coone mixed kitten. She is very playful and a real sweetheart. Peach’s adoption fee is $90, which includes age appropriate vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.