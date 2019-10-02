Kerby is a 3-year-old English bulldog and hound mixed male dog. This sweet and very smart boy is learning his leash manners and has an amazing, friendly and happy personality. He is also heartworm negative. His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Jerry is a 2-year-old neutered male tabby cat. Jerry is FeLV/FIV negative, up to date on vaccines and neutered. This big 13-pound love bug is available for adoption now. His adoption fee is $25 as part of our Fixed and Fabulous Program.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email: animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.