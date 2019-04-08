Juliet is a 6-month-old tri-color lab-and-hound mix female puppy. Juliet is very attentive and playful. She gets along well with children and does well on a leash. Her adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Ryder is a golden and white 8-month-old lab and golden retriever mix male dog. Ryder walks well on a leash and knows some other basic commands. He is smart, playful and attentive. His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Call 205-814-1567 or email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.