PETS OF THE WEEK: Meet Joy and Vegas

Joy is a 1-year-old white, female, lab mix dog. She is smaller girl, very sweet and loving. She has been here at the Center since November and doesn’t understand why she has not gone home yet! She gets along well with other dogs, loves children and is learning her leash manners very well. Joy’s adoption fee is $125, which covers her vaccines, worming, microchip and spaying.
Vegas is a 2-year-old tri-color, male, walker hound mix. Vegas is a very sweet natured and playful fellow. He gets along well with other dogs, loves people and just hanging out, having fun with his people. Vegas’s adoption fee is $125, which covers vaccinations, microchip, worming, and neutering.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City. Phone 205-814-1567 or email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.