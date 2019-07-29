Howlin Howard is a 3-year-old Blue Tick Coonhound male dog. He is friendly and outgoing with loads of great personality. He is heartworm negative, walks well on a leash and knows some basic commands. He loves children, though due to his size and enthusiasm, he would make a better companion for older children. Howard’s adoption fee is $125, which covers his vaccines, worming, microchip and neuter.
Kate is a 5-month-old female tabby kitten. She is a little shy, but warms up quickly, giving you many loud purrs and soft meows. Her adoption fee is $25, which covers vaccinations, microchip, worming and spaying.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.