PETS OF THE WEEK: Meet Daphnee and Butterscotch

Daphnee is a tricolor husky mix that is just beautiful. She is about 7 months old and weighs 38 pounds. Daphnee sits on command and is great on a leash. She is a happy and energetic young dog that would love to find an active and outdoorsy family to spend her life with. Her adoption fee is $125, which will include vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Butterscotch is a sweet-natured tan lab mix female dog. She is 3 years old, weighs 58 pounds and is heartworm negative. Butterscotch watched her babies get adopted from the center, and she knows it is her turn to find her forever family. She is potty trained and is good on a leash. Butterscotch is also great with kids and other dogs. Her adoption fee of $125, which will include vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City. Phone: 205-814-1567. Email: animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.