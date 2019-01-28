Buddy is a 3-month-old brown hound mix puppy. He’s up to date on vaccinations, very sweet-natured and will do well with other pets and children. Buddy’s adoption fee is $125, which includes age-appropriate vaccinations, worming, heartworm test, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Hercules is a tan and white, 9-month-old male husky mix. Check out those eyes! Hercules is current on all vaccinations, heartworm negative and walks well on a leash. He is very smart and attentive, especially for treats! His adoption fee of $125 includes age-appropriate vaccinations, worming, heartworm test, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.