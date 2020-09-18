Pell City's Jack Lowe putting together strong season while chasing high standards

PELL CITY -- Last Saturday, Pell City junior Jack Lowe set a personal record at the Chickasaw Invitational when he finished his 5K race with a time of 16:12:26.
That was good for eighth place in a field of hundreds of cross-country runners, but for Lowe, it was just the latest in a string of frustrating finishes.
"He's having a great year," Pell City assistant coach Casey Simmons said. "It's not like he's not beating the expectations, but one of his goals is a sub-16. … Every time that he runs that he doesn’t get that sub-16, he's disappointed."
While Saturday’s time was a personal best for Lowe, the junior placed higher in all three of his previous meets this season. He's taken the top spot twice and finished second once, but those victories rang somewhat hollow to Lowe, who ended his sophomore season with a ninth-place finish at state in the 6A classification after clocking a time of 16:18:55.
Lowe's best moment this season was his first-place finish at the Raider Invitational, where he finished the course with a time of 16:34:72.
The time wasn't close to his best, but Pell City head coach Jennifer Lee said it was enough to shatter the previous course record by almost 30 seconds. That sort of history-making moment made his time irrelevant to both Lowe and his coach.
"So it's a real tough course," Lee said. "(Afterward), he's like, 'That felt incredible. That is my best race I’ve ever run.'"
Lowe’s reaction that day mirrors the way his teammates have responded to every one of his races this season.
"When the times are called out, everybody wants to know Jack's time," Simmons said. "Everybody is … looking at him in that leader role, and he does a really good job in practice at warmups and things, leading the kids. So he's definitely taking ahold of that leadership role as well."
Finishing a 5K race in less than 16 minutes isn’t Lowe’s only goal this season. The junior also has his eyes on a top-three showing at state, but if he had to pick between top three and running a sub-16, then Lowe would pick the better time without hesitation.
Of course, he doesn’t have to choose.
“For me, it’s about the times (first),” Lowe said. “I love competing and I think if I can get to that sub-16 point and stay there consistently, then I’ll be able to finish in the top three or five.”
A sub-16-minute finish would have given him third place last year in his classification, but only by a second.
Lowe will get his next chance to race against the clock at the Southern Showcase in Huntsville on Saturday. That also happens to be the same place where the junior finished in under 17 minutes for the first time in his career, so he’s hoping history repeats this weekend.
“When I finally did, I think I ran 16:19, and it was amazing,” Lowe said. “Just all the hard work paying off for one moment, it’s a great feeling. I’m sure when I break 16, it’s going to feel even better.”