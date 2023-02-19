Pell City's 'Dancing With Our Stars' to showcases local talent next month

It should be a night of fun and frolic for everyone, one sure to entertain as they tap their feet along with the music.
Dancing With Our Stars takes over Pell City’s Center for Education and Performing Arts gymnasium March 4, and everyone is invited to try for a front row seat to catch some of the boldest, if not the very best, dancers there are.
Each year, the Pell City Line Dancers, long led by director Doris Munkus, chooses a cause to which they can commit themselves — then these dancers turn their love of dancing into a fundraising effort for all kinds of good things in the community.
This year’s effort, the group’s ninth, will benefit the Pell City Police Department’s need for a firing range and building for officer training and practice.
Not one to be shy about the group’s aspirations, Munkus says she hopes the night of dance and entertainment will supply enough funding for the building itself. After all, the line dancers and their supporters have a pretty good track record when it comes to raising money for their town.
Last year’s event that was a benefit for the Pell City Fire Department and the total amount raised came in at over $32,000.
The 2021 event didn’t take place due to COVID concerns, but in prior years, the evening has raised remarkable amounts for efforts that include the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, The Children’s Advocacy Center, and many others.
There are 18 teams competing in the 2023 event, with 99 dancers, some in groups, and some as couples. Participants choose their own music and routines and some have been practicing for months, Munkus said.
“They really put a lot into this,” she said. “Everyone has fun, but everyone wants to do well, I think.”
Each year, a number of the competitors return, and new ones join in as well, Munkus said.
Each performer or team has just four and a half minutes to show their best for the judges and audience, who tally up the scoring sheets among the six of them.
Judges this year include Jackie Tally, Debi Stubbs, Brian Muenger, Blair Goodgame, Richard Knight and Dale Serano.
The audience can expect return performances from Pell City’s fire and police departments, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a number of Pell City teacher and student groups and many others, Munkus said.
Jamison Taylor, owner of Jamison Taylor Music, will entertain and serve as DJ for the evening, and Steve Shafer will be the master of ceremonies.
Admission fees in advance are $25, and may be picked up at Magnolia’s, Metro Bank, the Pell City Civic Center, Pell City Coffee Company and the Nationwide Insurance Company office in downtown Pell City. Online, tickets are available at dancingwithourstarspellcity.com Tickets will be sold at the door, but will be $30.
This year, a dinner will not be served, but there will be a snack area on site for light foods, water and soft drinks.