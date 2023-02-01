Pell City's Carlos Herring continues to inspire Panthers with college decision

PELL CITY — On Wednesday, Pell City football’s swiss army knife Carlos Herring celebrated his decision to sign with West Alabama, a Division II program.
“It is a dream,” Herring said. “It is everybody’s dream for real. That is what you play the sports for.”
Herring said he was already researching the school when the coaches contacted him to offer him a spot on the team in recent weeks.
“They just made me feel like home,” Herring said. “I went on my official visit. They welcomed me. There’s a lot of coaches that don’t just welcome you, that want you there just because you’re a good athlete, but you can tell when a college really wants you.”
Herring said he expects to line up mostly at nickel or strong safety based on his conversations with his new coaches, but he could also end up in the mix at other positions.
Despite showing progress on offense, the Panthers were well on their way to a forgettable season when October rolled around. Then came a trip to Shades Valley.
“We ran a reverse with him (Herring) that turned the entire game around,” Pell City coach Steve Mask said. “All the sudden, we found out we could play with these guys, and to me, that was the biggest momentum adjustment of all year in a game, and that one play showed a whole lot, and after that, we played pretty good the rest of the year.”
The Panthers lost that evening by six, but Mask thought Herring’s 3-touchdown performance that night sparked something with his team.
Suddenly, the games were close again until Pell City finally broke through in a 70-40 victory over Springville in the season finale.
Herring will likely long be remembered for his heroics that night when he scored three second-half touchdowns, including two on kick return, to lead the Panthers to a win after they trailed at the half.
“Right after halftime, when I returned the (first) kick, that changed the whole momentum,” Herring said when asked to recall his favorite memory. “They was cheerful. We started playing football.”
There are other moments, many of which took place behind the scenes, that Mask could point to concerning Herring’s leadership. In fact, when Mask arrived in town last year, it was Herring who first caught the coach’s attention as a potential difference-maker.
At first, it was his body language and his attention to detail. Then it was that grin. The same one Herring had plastered all over his face when he celebrated with friends, family and teammates on Wednesday afternoon.
“He has an infectious personality,” Mask said. “He has an infectious smile. I’ve always seen him with a smile on his face, and I think that goes a long way.”
Even though Wednesday was a celebration for Herring, the Panthers coach had one more request for the senior. Really it was more of an order.
“Carlos needs to be an example for these (younger) guys, and I challenged Carlos to go to West Alabama and do the best he can do,” Mask said. “Because now he sees what it takes to go play at the next level. These guys say, ‘know what? I can do that too,’ so it will be a good inspiration for all of us.”