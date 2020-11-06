Pell City woman who stole $160K from employer must pay back $16K per year until 2030

PELL CITY -- St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said his office has secured approximately 60 guilty pleas in St. Clair County Circuit Court over the past week.
Harmon said that with roughly the same amount of guilty pleas during its trial week in September, the DA’s office has secured pleas for around 120 cases since the Circuit Court restarted trials after they were suspended due to COVID-19.
Among them was the guilty plea of a Pell City woman originally indicted on over 145 counts of possession of a forged instrument in the third degree, along with one count of theft of property in the first degree.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Micheal Anderton said Diane Masters pleaded guilty to five of those counts.
Anderton said that while working for Horst Equipment Repair, Masters allegedly stole 145 checks from the company. Anderton said she allegedly used these checks to steal $160,000 from her employer.
According to court documents provided by Anderton, Masters was sentenced to 25 years of supervised probation, with the possibility of 25 years of prison time if she violates that probation. He said the remaining counts were dismissed.
Anderton said that according to Masters’ plea agreement, she will be required during her probation to pay back $16,000 in restitution each year until 2030. Anderton said if she fails to make a payment, she could face 25 years in prison, but she can apply for unsupervised probation at any point after she pays it off.