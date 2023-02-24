Pell City woman looks back on her years of accomplishment and honor at Montevallo

Mary Kate Middlebrook fell in love with the place the very first time she visited the campus of the University of Montevallo.
But the thought that one day, she would become the face of a tradition-filled university wasn’t really on her radar.
What she was expecting, though, was a good education in a community she adored ever since her first visit.
“It’s just like a storybook town,” she said. “I fell in love with it.”
She was right out of high school — a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Anniston — when she became a Montevallo student and quickly realized she had chosen the right place for her college studies.
Now nearing the end of her days as an undergraduate, Middlebrook will walk her commencement with an extra honor as the student body has selected her to be “Miss Montevallo.” The title acknowledges a graduating senior’s academic achievements and character.
Middlebrook said she hadn’t planned to put her name in the hat for the honor, but did so just for fun, really.
“I never thought I’d be the one to get it,” she said of the announcement made during the culmination of the school’s week-long Homecoming and College Night activities.
It’s worthy of mention, she tells, that the University of Montevallo’s event, held since 1919, is the longest-running homecoming tradition among colleges in the United States.
“It really made me feel so loved,” she said.
As she faces graduation May 6, Middlebrook plans to spend a good part of the summer enjoying a break with her mother and grandmother, Allison Middlebrooks and Lorrie Brooks, at their family home on Pell City’s Logan Martin Lake, but, there’s also some work on her mind.
“I’m pretty sure I’ll be preparing to find employment, and be busy with looking for the work I’ve prepared myself to do,” she said.
And that’s another thing Middlebrook is excited about — the career choice and major she chose as she made her way through her college course offerings.
Her degree will be in business management and marketing, and she says her sights right now are set on pursuing a career in the human resources realm of the business world.
“My professors were so good and so impressive to me, that while I starting taking these courses, I decided I wanted to emulate them,” she said. “They are amazing professors.”
She said she’s probably among a minority of students who don’t change their majors once they begin their college studies.
Now ready to begin the next era in her life, she said she’s looking forward to taking the studies and preparation she’s found at the University of Montevallo to the next level, the start of her chosen career.
But, she says, there will be time for enjoying that well-loved special place in Pell City where she spent much time with her grandparents, the late Admiral Dennis Brooks; her grandmother “Nonnie”; her mom, Allison Middlebrook; along with other family and the many friends she got to know in the Pell City community through the years.