Pell City woman killed in Monday crash

A Pell City woman was killed Monday from injuries incurred in a one-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:03 p.m. on U.S. 231 North, three miles north of Pell City near Mt. Moriah Road.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the victim as 30-year-old Haylie A. Streety, who was driving a 1996 Toyota 4 Runner. According to the ALEA report, Streety’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and then hit a tree. The agency also reported that Streety was not wearing a seatbelt.
She was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where she later died as a result of her injuries.
Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the accident.