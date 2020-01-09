Pell City woman gets 2 ½ years in prison for wire, bank fraud

BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Pell City woman for orchestrating a sophisticated financial fraud scheme involving more than $200,000 in fraudulent transfers, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
U.S. District Judge Annemarie Axon sentenced Julia Hollis Meyers to 30 months in prison for wire fraud and bank fraud related to her stealing money from her employer. Meyers pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud in August.
“Motivated by greed, Meyers violated the trust of her employer,” Town said. “Meyers chose a life of theft and fraud and will now spend time in the bed space reserved for her in federal prison.”
Said Sharp, “Anyone who tries to take advantage of a trusted position by illegally profiting from it should see this sentencing as a warning that the FBI is determined to pursue justice for the companies who are victimized.”
According to court documents, Meyers was previously employed by Hibbett Sports Inc. as a senior lease administrator.
Between 2014 and 2018, Meyers engaged in a scheme to direct ACH payments from Hibbett Sports to her personal bank account. Meyers obtained checks for vendor lease payments from Hibbett Sports and deposited the checks into her personal bank account. Meyers’ scheme resulted in her stealing $207,357.56 from her employer.
The FBI investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Robin Beardsley Mark prosecuted.