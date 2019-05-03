PELL CITY — The city is expected to open bids next week for the demolition and removal of the old St. Clair County hospital.
“I’m glad it’s going to come down,” said City Manager Brian Muenger.
The aging facility sits on 19 acres of land on the south side of Interstate 20.
Muenger said the hospital must be removed before the property can be developed.
He said the property is prime commercial development land. City officials hope to recoup money the municipality has spent on the property through future property taxes.
The city and the St. Clair County Commission jointly own the property. The entities secured the property from the St. Clair County Healthcare Authority in 2011, after providing necessary funds so the construction of the new St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital could move forward.
Muenger said the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home would not have materialized without the construction of the new hospital on Veterans Parkway.
He said the removal of the old hospital is going to be a costly venture, but a necessary one.
The work will include the removal of asbestos and other hazardous materials before the actual demolition of the more than 40-year-old structure.
“It’s a big job,” Muenger said. “It’s going to be expensive.”
He said the project has generated a lot of interest. More than 17 companies requested project plans.
The City Council hired Wood Environmental & Infrastructure Solutions Inc. to oversee the process, and the company recently held a walk-thru of the property with prospective bidders.
Muenger said the St. Clair County Commission and the city will share in the demolition costs.
The public bid opening is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
“I think we’re going to see some good, competitive bids,” Muenger said.
He said the city has received a $200,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission towards the demolition project.
The former hospital property is next to the new McSweeny Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram car dealership, south of I-20, along Dr. John Haynes Drive. The property is visible from I-20.
Last year, the Pell City Council and St. Clair County Commission approved an option agreement with Bill Ellison, Southside Land Venture LLC, who has another two years to purchase the former county hospital property outright for a commercial retail development.
Muenger said Ellison is working hard to bring commercial retailers to the property.
Ellison has brought major retailers to Pell City in the past, including Walmart, The Home Depot, Walgreens and Publix.
In accordance with the agreement, Ellison will market the hospital property for commercial development, with the option to buy the property for $4 million.
In accordance with the agreement, the city and county agreed to move forward with the demolition and removal of the former hospital.