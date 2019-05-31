PELL CITY – The search for a new fire chief will officially begin Monday.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the municipality will begin taking applications for the vacant fire chief’s position Monday and will continue to accept applications in-house until the following Monday.
The search for a new chief comes after the council made minor changes to the job description for the position. The position came open after former fire Chief Mike Burdette retired in January.
Following his retirement, the council appointed Assistant fire Chief Shaun Clevenger as the interim chief.
Muenger said there are several employees who are qualified for the job within the Fire Department. He said it is up to the council how the process will proceed and whether city officials will also look outside the department to fill the position.
The council changed the job description so that the new chief will not be required to live inside the city limits but must be able to respond to emergencies within 15 minutes from his or her residence.
The new chief will oversee the operations of four fire stations and 52 full- and part-time employees. The Fire Department has a ISO insurance rating of Class 2.
Muenger said he is unsure how many employees within the Fire Department will apply for the job.
The new chief will be required to have served at least five years as a captain in a fire department.
According to changes in the job description, the new fire chief must, within six months from date of hire, establish residency within the city limits or within a distance that allows for a response time of 15 minutes or less to City Hall.