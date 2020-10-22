Pell City will host jamboree game against Crossville on Friday

PELL CITY -- Pell City High School’s football team will host a jamboree game against Crossville on Friday night at 7 at Pete Rich Stadium.
The Panthers were originally scheduled to face Class 6A, Region 7 opponent Scottsboro, but the Wildcats were forced Tuesday to cancel the game due to COVID concerns.
The forfeit win improves Pell City’s record to 3-6 on the season and 2-4 in region play.
Pell City head coach Wayne Lee was able to get Crossville to come play Friday after the Lions’ game with Douglass was canceled due to COVID concerns.
“This would have been the third game this season that we didn’t get to play,” Lee said. “We really went looking once we found out that we weren’t going to be able to play Scottsboro, so the seniors could play. They have worked hard, and to almost lose half of their season to COVID, we didn’t want that to happen.”
Even though this game will not count in the standings, the Panthers’ coaching staff has worked hard to get the team prepared for Crossville.
The Lions (1-7) earned their first win of the season last week after Sardis was forced to cancel due to COVID concerns. Even though Crossville hasn’t had much success on the field, Lee said the Lions do things offensively that concern him.
“They run a variation of the Notre Dame Box,” Lee said. “They are a very heavy run-oriented team. No question about it, we are going to have to stop the run.
“They are going to try to get you outnumbered, which is what everybody does now, but it is a little bit different since it is not a spread offense. It is going to be a big challenge to get them stopped because it is not something that you see every day.”
The Panthers fell to Fort Payne 42-20 last Friday, a loss that eliminated Pell City from postseason contention. Offensively, the 20-point outing was the Panthers’ second-highest scoring performance of the season. Lee, however, wasn’t pleased with the way his team had to get away from what it wanted to do last week.
“The reasons we have been successful when we have been successful is because we were able to run the football,” Lee said. “I want us to be able to run the football well. When we are able to run the ball, it helps us be able to throw the ball.
“Last week, we threw it more than we normally do and we were successful with it, but that is because we were behind and had to do it. We are better when we are even or close so we can throw it when we want to and not having to do it every snap. I think being able to run the ball effectively, especially early, will be a big key for us.”