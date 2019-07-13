PELL CITY – The city will hold the official grand opening of its new tennis facility Saturday, July 20, prior to a USTA tournament the local tennis club is hosting.
About $400,000 was spent on upgrades to the city’s tennis facilities, including a new tennis office/building, two new courts and new LED lighting on all courts.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the new tennis building was especially needed and offers restrooms, an office, storage space and a canopy covered viewing deck.
“We have a vibrant tennis program,” he said. “We have a lot of tournaments there, so we need the proper facilities to be able to host bigger tournaments.”
He said the facility is also used when the Pell City High School and Victory Christian High School teams host tournaments.
“The viewing deck provides a great place for players to rest between their matches,” Muenger said.
He said the new courts are equipped with newly installed LED lights.
“The lighting quality is a hundred times better, and the lights are easier to maintain,” Muenger said.
The official grand opening is slated for 8 a.m., Saturday, and state Rep. Randy Wood, R-Anniston, is expected to present a community development grant totaling $10,000 to the city.
The facility improvements were made possible with help from various agency grants, including a grant from the USTA, which the local Pell City tennis club helped secure.
Muenger said the project was part of a major upgrade to the municipality’s recreational facilities, which included a major renovation to the Pell City Civic Center and site work around that facility.
Muenger said the total cost for the civic center project, including the upgrades to the tennis facilities, was $3 million.
“It is a substantial upgrade,” Muenger said.
Muenger said the grand opening of the civic center is expected to take place at the end of the month.
“We want to make it a place where people will want to be,” he said.
There are still several finishing touches remaining for the civic center, said Parks and Recreation Director Harold “Bubba” Edge.
“They just install the bleachers yesterday,” Edge said Friday.
He said lobby furniture is expected to arrive this week.
Edge said workers were also finishing up minor details, like installing hardware to doors, electrical outlet work and the installation of ceiling tiles.
He said some of the electrical exercise equipment will be tested this week.
He said a professional cleaning crew is also expected to thoroughly clean the civic center when all work is completed, prior to the opening.
Muenger said the public is invited and encouraged to attend the official opening ceremony of the new tennis facility.