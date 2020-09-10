Pell City will celebrate Constitution Week on Sept. 17-23

PELL CITY -- Mayor Bill Pruitt has signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Pell City.
The move was done in conjunction with members of the Broken Arrow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
According to information given by the DAR, Sept. 17 marks the day the United States Constitution was signed by delegates at the Constitutional Convention.
In a press release, the organization went over several misconceptions people sometimes have about the Constitution, such as the concept people are considered innocent until proven guilty being part of the Fifth Amendment. Instead, it is derived from British Common Law.
“Many times, Americans believe that sayings and phrases are in our Constitution, but they are not,” the release said.
The organization said it hopes the commemoration encourages residents to read the Constitution and Bill of Rights. It hopes that by knowing their rights, residents can become better citizens
“Let us celebrate Constitution Week by resolving to be better-informed and responsible citizens,” the release said.
As part of the commemoration, the Broken Arrow Chapter will join DAR chapters across the country in ringing bells at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Chapter member Mindy Manners said the DAR invites others to join it in this commemoration.
On top of Constitution Week, the DAR also works on several other projects, such as scholarships and community events.
Currently, Broken Arrow Chapter DAR is promoting sponsorships of wreaths for Wreaths Across America at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. This event will take place Dec. 19.