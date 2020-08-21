Pell City voters will select mayor, two City Council members Tuesday (with photos)

PELL CITY -- With municipal elections coming up Tuesday, Aug. 25, The Daily Home asked local candidates to submit some information about themselves and answer a few questions.
The questions were the same for all candidates.
Below is the information on the mayoral and City Council candidates in Pell City and their answers to four questions.
Mayor
Bill Pruitt
Bill Pruitt, 50, is seeking his second term as mayor. Pruitt has been married to Stephanie Pruitt for 21 years, and the couple has two sons Will, 20, and Max,18. He is a graduate of Tulane University with a degree in accounting and received a law degree at the Birmingham School of Law. Pruitt works as a partner at the law firm of Pruitt, Tudisco, and Richardson, PC. Pruitt was first elected mayor in 2016 and has served in that capacity since.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Pell City’s biggest challenge is maintaining and encouraging growth, while managing critical assets and infrastructure. Municipalities often take an imbalanced approach to growth, promising flashy projects and vote-getting amenities, but to the detriment of degrading infrastructure essential to supporting growth. Over the last four years, we have invested over $7 million in our infrastructure, including over 30 miles of paving, added 1,300 feet of sidewalks, and upgraded water and sewer components. We will meet this challenge through our ongoing plan to add, upgrade and maintain the infrastructure critical to supporting our future growth.
Why are you the right person for this job?
Pell City has prospered because, despite its growth, it maintains its identity as a family-oriented community with strong, small town values. While the mayor is no more important than any city employee or council member, the mayor is the face of the city, charged with representing the values of the community. My experience as a practicing attorney and business owner enables me to work effectively with our City Council, city manager, local businesses and outside interests to promote and grow our local economy. But it is my faith that dictates my conduct and demands that I protect and promote the values that have made Pell City such a wonderful place to raise a family.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
Working with our City Council and city manager, we have promoted, not only our current growth, but groundwork for future growth and stability. In addition to over $7 million in infrastructure improvements, we completed a comprehensive renovation of the civic center and tennis complex, along with numerous improvements to the athletic complex. We also outfitted our officers with new body armor, purchased 20 new PD vehicles, and purchased a new FD pumper truck to better prepare our first responders to meet the safety needs of our citizens. What we have lacked is the time to fulfill all of our plans to make Pell City the best it can be.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
The priority for my next term in office is to continue working with our City Council and city manager to promote the growth and stability of our community. Having completed, or substantially completed, many projects initiated or pending during the last four years, we will conduct a citizen survey to help determine our priorities for the coming years. We will also re-rate our roads and develop a new four-year paving plan. Candidates often find it exciting to pitch the concept of change, even when there is nothing to change. My priority is to continue what works.
Jonna Roberson
Jonna Roberson, nee Mitchell, is running for mayor. Roberson is a retired educator of 27 years with the Pell City school system and is employed with Bang Productions. She has a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Roberson is married to Philip Roberson. They have two sons, Garrett, who is 25 and has cerebral palsy and autism, and JT, who is 18 and has enlisted in the U.S. Marines. Both are graduates of Pell City High School. Roberson said she has no past political experience but feels that makes her free to treat all citizens equally with integrity and professionalism.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Pell City is a vibrant city with much to offer to not only its citizens, but to the entire state. Our schools and our workforce will be a top priority. I will work with local, state and national leaders to help our local school system achieve higher academic and graduation ratings. I will use resources such as Alabama Works and the Alabama Department of Labor to build a quality workforce for our many industrial and local businesses. Finally, as mayor, I will work tirelessly to ensure that our city becomes listed as one of the safest cities in the state.
Why are you the right person for the job?
I am not a politician; I am a citizen just like everyone else. As mayor, I will not hold myself out as being anything other than a servant of my community and their voice to the City Council. I am not running for the office of mayor for myself, I am running to serve the community, each and every member of our community. Being retired, I will make myself available to the members of our community to listen to their needs and ideas for our city. Pell City belongs to the people, it belongs to each and every one.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
Transparency! Making the business of the city open to each and every member of the community is vital and required by law. The current administration has limited the transparency of the business of the city on behalf of the people it serves. Prior administrations always published the city budget and made it readily available to the citizens, with the last published budget being under the previous administration. To obtain a copy of the budget under the current administration, you must submit a public records request and may be charged for your request. As mayor, I will ensure that each resident is fully aware of the business conducted on their behalf and with their tax dollars.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
Making myself available to each and every member of our community will be my first priority. Ensuring that all city services are conducted with the utmost professionalism and with the needs of the members of our community as the No. 1 priority. Working with local, state and national leaders to make Pell City the standard that all other municipalities strive to become.
Council District 2
James McGowan
James McGowanis seeking his ninth term as a city councilman. He is a graduate of Alabama A&M University with a degree in vocational education and the Police Academy at Jacksonville State University. McGowan served as a teacher at Eden Career Center for 27 years. He has owned his own business, McGowan’s Installation and Splicing Company; been a security guard at Jefferson State Community College; and currently works as a judicial officer for the St. Clair Court. He is married to Elsie McGowan, and they have two children and two grandchildren.
McGowan has served on the council for 32 years and has also served on the St. Clair County Human Resource Board.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
I feel that economic development growth will be our biggest challenge in the next four years. It is visible to all that we have encountered tremendous growth in population, business and industry. The biggest challenge is to be able to manage this growth economically. This is why planning is so important. Therefore, we will continue to partner with the Economic Development Council to help move our city forward.
Why are you the right person for the job?
I feel that I am the right person for this job because I have the experience, knowledge, leadership and training to serve in any capacity of city government. I have earned the highest recognition in training from the Alabama League of Municipalities and the National League of Cities in all phases of city government. This training has equipped me with the knowledge I need to successfully handle the affairs of the city. This is why I am the right person for the job.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
I think this administration has done a tremendous job in managing our city’s affairs because we were able to accomplish all our goals in all phases of city government. This current administration, along with our city manager, has taken on many projects and made sure that they were complete while making sure that we remained within our budget. As part of the present administration, I do not feel that we have been lacking in any of our projects. We have met all obligations and completed all goals set forth during these four years. We have not had issues or complaints to the contrary, therefore; I do not feel that anything is lacking.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
My first priority would be to continue the work in the direction that we have already established, making sure that we do smart planning for the next four years.
Ivi McDaniel
Ivi McDaniel, 40, is running for the City Council District 2 seat. McDaniel is a graduate of Jacksonville State University with a degree in criminal justice and is a state-certified substance abuse counselor. She uses that certification as a substance abuse counselor at Fresh Start Recovery Ministry and also serves as the director of We Win Recovery. She has three children, Prince, Alaya, and Jachian. She has not previously served in political office.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
As our city grows, I believe we to need to be mindful of all citizens, in all districts, benefiting intentionally from the growth of our city. As a council member, I plan on working to ensure we have a functional council that will establish working relationships with our citizens for the benefit of all.
Why are you the right person for the job?
I feel that I am a candidate who is relevant, competent, progressive, committed and concerned. Those are the things that our citizens are asking for in this election and I am glad to provide.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
The current administration is to be commended for positioning the city in a favorable place. However, it does appear that all citizens and areas have not benefited from the current growth, and it needs to be addressed.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
Upon election, I will first work on establishing a congruent relationship with the other councilors and thereafter begin to work on bridging the gap between our city administration and citizens
Council District 4
Jason Mitcham
My name is Jason Mitcham. I am 46 years old and a lifelong resident of Pell City. I graduated from Pell City High School in 1992. I have lived in the district that I now represent my entire life. I am married to Charity Mitcham, and we have three children; Jace, 20, Piper, 9, and Cooper, 5,. I am the founder and president of Equip2Play, a nonprofit organization that distributes used sporting equipment to those in need. I was elected to my first term as the District 4 city councilman in 2016.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
As in most municipalities, I believe the greatest immediate challenge is the COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships it has caused; not only for our city as a whole, but particularly, for our small businesses and the citizens. Obviously, one individual cannot solve these issues alone. I will continue to work with the entire council, the mayor, the city manager and all department heads to identify and solve issues as they arise.
Why are you the right person for the job?
I am a lifelong resident of District 4. I have two children in the Pell City school system (one in kindergarten and one in fourth grade). Both of my children play recreational sports at the Pell City Civic Center, and I coach my daughter’s softball team. I mention all of that to say, I am heavily invested in my community. I have made myself accessible to all Pell City residents, not just those in District 4. I am open-minded and easy to talk with. I love Pell City and I want to see it continue to grow and prosper.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
As a sitting member in the current administration, this is a strange question. Let me answer this way: I do not regret, nor would I change, anything that we have done. There are a few things that I take more pride in than others, but I am very proud of everything we have accomplished. I am especially proud of the St. Clair Community Health Clinic and the civic center renovation, and all the facility upgrades that accompanied it. As to what we may or may not have been lacking, that is a question better answered by our citizens.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
My first priority, if re-elected, is to see the things that this administration has started through to their eventual completion. I would not consider any of the personal priorities I may have as above those priorities that are best for everyone.
Maurice Keller
Maurice Keller, 45, is running for the City Council District 4 seat. Keller is the pastor at Greater Destiny Church in Pell City. He is married to Shulanda Keller, and they have four children. He is a graduate of the Class of 1994 at Vincent High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and pastoral care from Selma University. He is also a graduate of the North East Alabama Law Enforcement Academy and attended the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta. Keller has not previously held public office.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
I feel that the biggest challenge facing our municipality in the next four years is raising revenue. We must be proactive in our approach. There are so many things that need our attention and need to happen. It will be my plan to continue to attract new people, recruiters and businesses to our city. I will do this first by highlighting our incredible school system. Secondly, I will aggressively pursue economic development opportunities and prospects.
Why are you the right person for the job?
I feel that I’m the right person for the job because I have a heart for the citizens of Pell City, I’m a proven leader, I’m honest, I’m committed, I have a strong work ethic. I’m fair and consistent. I’m a team player. I know how to work with all people, regardless of race, gender, religion, etc.
Think about the current administration, what have they done well and what have they been lacking?
The current administration has made some excellent exploits. I appreciate the repair of our roadways and the preparation of our infrastructure for much-needed growth. However, I feel they have lacked in the area of consistency as it pertains to community relations.
If elected, what is your first priority for your term?
If elected to the City Council, my priority for my term will be that of bringing transparency in all endeavors back to the forefront. We are definitely in need of more clarity concerning our city government. We must keep the citizens aware of what’s going on in the city. We must fill this large gap of distrust that has created a disconnect between our leadership and citizens.