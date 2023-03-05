Pell City to assist school board in updating attendance zones

In its position as a contracted member of the Greater Birmingham Regional Planning Commission, the city of Pell City has agreed to assist the Pell City Board of Education in seeking updated school attendance zones.
The City Council voted Feb. 27 to use its affiliation with BRPC’s services to help the school system draw its attendance zones correctly, to the proper legal standard.The process is necessary to include students who are included within the school system’s attendance zones, but not living within the city limits of Pell City.
The most recent estimate of the number of students attending school in the Pell City School System is that approximately 52 percent of the student body resides in the attendance zones.
The attendance zones include areas in Chula Vista, Riverside and parts of St. Clair County extending north of the city limits to the town of Ragland.
With this step done, residents of areas now known as attendance zones could seek representation on the Pell City Board of Education. Created in 1982 when Pell City Schools formed its own system, separating from the St. Clair County School System, the system has operated without the action being taken.
Services for the process from the BRPC will cost $17,025, which the city will pay with the agreement that it will be reimbursed for the fee by the Pell City School System.
BRPC requires that those entities using their services are member entities.
“While the city would be the contracting entity, the board of education would be responsible for reimbursing the city for all costs incurred in this endeavor,” said City Manager Brian Muenger when presenting the matter to the City Council.
City Attorney John Rea is preparing relevant agreements between the two parties that stipulate the terms of the agreement, Muenger said.
The city’s role in the process is a matter of facilitating the technical assistance of the BRPC in the ensuing endeavors of the school system.
The effective period for the contract is from March 1, 2023 through Oct. 1, 2023.
The BRPC will submit three copies of the final map and report once it is adopted by the board or education.
Their report will include the relevant data that is prescribed by federal and state law for such amendments.