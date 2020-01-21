Pell City tennis: Tad Euler signs letter-of-intent with Wallace State

PELL CITY -- Tad Euler signed a letter-of-intent to play tennis at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Euler signed Tuesday afternoon in the CEPA building on the campus of Pell City High School.
“I am excited. I have known that I wanted to sign with Wallace State for a year now,” Euler said. “The reason is that my friend (Anna Knepper) signed there last year, and she has only said good things about it.
“I have visited and played there. I know a few people there. I really like the campus and how it feels. Everybody treated me like family, and it was pretty cool.”
Euler drew interest from West Alabama and East Central Mississippi but felt Wallace State had more to offer on the academic side.
“I knew that I was going to be able to play more here,” Euler said. “I feel like if I was to go to one of the bigger places, they would not have given me the attention academically.
“At Wallace State, you have tutors that you can go to, and they offer other things that will help you with school. That is what gave them a huge boost.”
Wallace State head coach Tim Garner said he has been following Euler for several years. Garner said he was impressed with Euler’s work ethic and competitive spirit.
“He is a good kid,” Garner said. “I feel like his enthusiasm on the court, his willingness to win will be a huge asset while he is at Wallace.
“The biggest thing that I look for is their effort. Are they going to show up every day, work hard and try to get better every single day?
“Tad is going to be that kid, he is going to help us win a conference title. We have won the conference title two of the (last) three years. I think he will make that possible for the next two (years).”
Pell City High School head coach Jennifer Lee said Euler was deserving of this honor.
“This is a great opportunity for a young man who has worked extremely hard for years to improve his tennis game,” Lee said.
Pell City tennis pro Sarah Stewart was elated Euler has the opportunity to play on the next level.
“It is very exciting. He has been the leader of our program not just at Pell City High School, but also the whole tennis program for the last three or four years,” Stewart said. “It is exciting, but I also feel like we are losing a big part of our program. You couldn’t ask for a better competitor and better leader. Wallace State is getting the best.”
Signing before the season takes some of the pressure off Euler going into the spring. Euler has set lofty goals for the 2020 campaign.
“I want to go further than fifth in the state,” he said. “I should have finished second in the state last year, but I got a really (unfavorable) draw. I want to be able to go to state in singles and doubles this year.”
Euler’s high expectations also carry over to Wallace State. He said he plans on winning a championship during his two seasons in Hanceville.
He said Wallace State can expect him to strive to be the best in the classroom as well on the tennis court.
“You don’t have to worry about my grades; I am going to keep them up,” Euler said. “I am a hard worker; I want to get better every single day. I expect more from myself every single day; I get that from my dad. He raised me like that, so it is in me.”
Playing on the next level has always been a goal of Euler. He said he is grateful for everyone who played a role in making it into a reality.
“I would like to thank my coach, Sarah Stewart; Bronson Tucker; my mom, Jennifer Euler; my dad, Richard Euler; and coach Jennifer Lee,” Euler said. “I would also like to thank Clint Brewer.”