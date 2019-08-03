PELL CITY -- Hundreds of teachers gathered Friday at the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts for the annual Institute Day in preparation for the start of school.
“Welcome to the 2019-2020 school year,” interim Pell City Superintendent Dr. Frank Costanzo told administrators, teachers and other employees who attended the half-day event.
Costanzo told teachers and administrators it has been an honor for him to work with the Pell City school system, which has helped build a strong, family-oriented community.
“It’s been an outstanding experience,” he said.
Costanzo is serving until a permanent superintendent is hired by the school board.
On Thursday, the school board was informed of the top five candidates for the job by a representative from the Alabama Association of School Boards, which was hired to assist the board in its search for a new superintendent.
The list of candidates included two people from within the school system, Pell City High School Principal Dr. Tony Dowdy and Duran South Junior High School Principal Dr. Cory O’Neal.
Constanzo introduced both candidates at Friday’s Institute Day.
The other candidates are Gregory “Greg” Cobb, who ran for St. Clair County Schools superintendent last year but was defeated by Mike Howard, Dr. Mathew Hubbard of the Sylacauga City school system and Dr. James Martin III, who serves as a school improvement specialist for the Chattahoochee Flint Regional Education Service Agency in Georgia.
City officials also attended Institute Day, which is somewhat of a pep rally for teachers, while informing teachers about the school system and the various programs available for teachers and students.
“Your job is not just turning out good students; you are turning out good people,” Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt told the audience inside the CEPA performing arts theater. “I want to thank you. Thank you for helping us turn out good people.”
The performing arts theater, which holds 400 people, was full, and the program started out with hand-clapping, foot-stomping music by the Pell City High School Band of Gold.
“Are you ready for a new Institute Day?” band director Corey Funderburg asked the crowd. “We decided to wake you up.”
Funderburg told teachers there were 150 students in this year’s high school band marching band.
Associate Pastor Belinda Rives with Pell City First United Methodist Church was the motivational speaker.
She told the group that teachers are gifted individuals who have a very important job. She also told teachers of programs that the local church supports to help children, which teachers can tap into to assist their students.
School board members also attended.
“Remember, you have an opportunity, an obligation, to be the best teacher you can be,” said school board member Tammie Williams.
At Friday’s Institute Day, school officials recognized new teachers who had joined the school system and the two teachers who represented the system as “Teacher of the Year” nominees, Pell City High School Technology Coordinator Valerie Curtis and Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School first-grade teacher Leslie Hughes.
Both teachers made it to the Sweet 16 in the statewide competition, while Hughes advanced to the Final Four.
Pell City students will return to school this Thursday.