PELL CITY -- The top five candidates for the vacant superintendent’s position were announced, and the list includes two Pell City school system principals.
Dr. Terry Jenkins, a consultant with the Alabama Association of School Boards, which was hired to assist in the search for a new superintendent for Pell City Schools, made the announcement at a special called board meeting Thursday morning.
Pell City High School Principal Dr. Anthony “Tony” Dowdy and Duran South Junior High Principal Dr. Cory O’Neal were among the five candidates.
“It’s exciting to have two candidates from within the system,” said interim Superintendent Dr. Frank Costanzo.
In addition, Gregory “Greg” Cobb, who ran for St. Clair County Schools superintendent last year but was defeated by Mike Howard, was also selected as a candidate.
The other two candidates are Dr. Mathew Hubbard with the Sylacauga Board of Education and Dr. James Martin III, who serves as a school improvement specialist for the Chattahoochee Flint Regional Education Service Agency in Georgia.
Hubbard was a finalist for the job of Sylacauga City Schools superintendent in 2018. That position went to Dr. Jon Segars.
Martin is the only candidate among the five who has served as a school superintendent.
Martin was superintendent for Harris County Schools in Georgia from 2014-18, and before that, he served as superintendent for Chattahoochee County Schools from 2008-14.
Jenkins said 28 candidates from eight states initiated the application process.
He said there were 19 applicants from Alabama, one from Florida, three from Georgia, one from Illinois, one from North Carolina, one from Tennessee, one from Texas and one from Virginia.
Jenkins said six of the applicants had experience as superintendents, but several candidates were eliminated because of the salary range.
“We had two people withdraw their names who were very good candidates,” Jenkins said.
He said candidates took a lot of time to fill out applications and apply for the job.
“We ask that you interview all five candidates,” Jenkins told school board members.
He suggested the board spend a full day with each candidate to get to know them and to do their formal interview toward the end of each candidate’s visit. Jenkins said that will give the board a pretty good feel for each candidate.
He said the board could interview the local candidates in between candidates who have to travel to Pell City for their interviews.
“A criminal background check (for each candidate) has already been completed,” Jenkins told the board.
Board Chairman Laurie Henderson said Aug. 12-16 has been set aside for the board to interview each candidate.
Costanzo said he was there to assist the board in any way possible.
“You have a tremendous challenge ahead of you,” Costanzo told board members.