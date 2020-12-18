Pell City system announces plans for middle, high school students

PELL CITY -- The Pell City school system has announced its plans for middle and high school students during the spring semester.
In a social media post Thursday, the system said seventh-12th grade students who opt to attend traditional school will continue on the current split schedule through Jan.15. After that, those grades will transition to all traditional students attending school Monday through Thursday each week, with Fridays being a distance learning day for all students. Friday will also be used to clean and sanitize facilities.
“That's going to be the plan right now,” Superintendent Dr. James Martin said Friday.
Martin said Fridays will be used for Zoom classes and face-to-face instruction beyond just posted assignments. He said these Friday activities may also include students attending school on the system’s virtual option or allowing those students to meet with teachers at school for one-on-one help.
Martin said schools are trying to do as much as they can for as many students as possible.
He said the previous split schedule, where some students attend school primarily on Monday and Tuesday, while others attend primarily on Thursday and Friday, was to keep class sizes small to maintain proper social distancing.
Martin said class schedules are being adjusted for the next semester to keep class sizes down. One way he said the system is doing this is reducing the number of virtual-only class periods teachers teach. He said this is made possible by more students returning to traditional school.
Martin said only 15 to 20 percent of students will continue to attend virtually in the spring.
One area the system is also looking at is class changes, which generally require large groups of students to be in hallways. Martin said the system’s junior high schools are dealing with this issue by having teachers change rooms instead of students.
As for Pell City High School, Martin said there have been few problems due to the smaller number of students, which he expects to remain true.
He said the system will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.