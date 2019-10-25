PELL CITY – Superintendent Dr. James Martin told the Pell City Board of Education he has received verbal confirmation from the State Department of Education that a 2018 investigation into claims of unauthorized access to the Pell City Schools’ computer system by an employee has concluded and that the employee was cleared.
Speaking at the board’s regular meeting Monday, Oct. 21, Martin said the education department’s general counsel told him Sept. 13 “that they had concluded that particular investigation, and at that time they did not have anything that warranted any type of action on behalf of the state department regarding that individual’s status or certificate.”
Questions about the alleged unauthorized access were first raised in July 2018 after the employee in question initiated a discussion about the class schedule for his/her child with another employee. At that time, the employee should not have known the schedule for his/her child.
Then-Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber said an internal investigation did not find any changes of grades or schedules by the employee, but he requested a state audit to remove any doubts or questions about the integrity of the school system.
Employees were interviewed by a state school board official during two visits in August 2018, and Barber was told in December 2018 that a report would be prepared and sent to him.
The school system is still awaiting that written report, but Martin said he has already taken steps to note the verbal confirmation he received.
“I have actually put a letter in this individual’s personnel file stating a summary of what I have just gone over,” Martin told the board. “We are still awaiting a final letter from the state department to go into that individual’s file, too. I think most of us know that the state department is very busy and moves at a different pace than a school system does.”
Martin added he was thankful the situation had worked out for the best for the employee.
“I hope that this does provide them some well-deserved closure to this situation,” Martin said.
In other matters, the board:
● Accepted the retirements of Christa Bryant, federal programs director at the Central Office, and Martha Mitcham, administrative assistant to the superintendent at the Central Office;
● Accepted the resignation of Marcus Brown, lunchroom worker at Coosa Valley Elementary;
● Approved adding Anita Davis, Suzanne Eisele, Shameca Ham, Irene Jones and Jessica Smith to the substitute teacher/CNP workers list;
● Approved the reassignment of James Matthew Black from technology education specialist (12 months) systemwide at the Central Office to technology coordinator;
● Approved the contract for Katie McCombs as a part-time music teacher at Duran South Junior High at a rate of $34.56 per hour not to exceed five hours per week;
● Approved a contract with Criterion Consulting LLC to provide professional services resulting in the development of job descriptions. The contract will be effective October 2019 through January 2020 for a $5,000 fee payable in two installments;
● Approved Teresa Gregory for the supplemental position of Skills USA sponsor at Pell City High;
● Approved the expulsion of a student from Pell City High;
● Approved accounts payable for September of $1,092,628.89;
● Selected board members Cecil Fomby and Eldon Hall as delegate and alternate delegate to the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) assembly in Birmingham on Dec. 5;
● Recommended Marie Manning of St. Clair County as the director of AASB District 6;
● Unanimously approved Tammie Williams and Fomby as board president and vice president for 2019-20; and
● Announced the next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for Nov. 19, 2019, at 6 p.m.