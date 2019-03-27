PELL CITY – James Newton and his wife, Courtney Hawkins, want open a new CBD store in Pell City, but it is still uncertain whether the municipality will issue the couple a business license.
“We are positive that the council will make the right decision,” Newton said Wednesday.
He said CBD is extracted from hemp.
“It’s not marijuana,” he said. “If you are looking to get high, don’t bother coming in here. You aren’t going to get high on our products.”
Officials say hemp, like marijuana, has THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol. Newton said there are only trace amounts of THC in their products, below the legal requirements.
Hemp and marijuana are from the same species of plant, but the biggest difference is hemp has much lower THC levels.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said if any of the couple’s products are tested and the concentration of THC is above 0.3 percent, they can be arrested and prosecuted.
Late last year, the Pell City Police Department, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drug Task Force, made control purchases of CBD products at the various gas stations in Pell City.
“We seized some before the Farm Bill was passed,” said Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin Jr.
President Donald Trump signed the Farm Bill in December. It legalized the regulated production of hemp. The legislation also removed hemp from the Controlled Substance Act.
CBD is a substance or oil derived from hemp.
Irwin said products seized by authorities have yet to be tested in state laboratories. He said if any of those products seized have more than a 0.3 percent concentration of THC, store owners could face charges of distribution of marijuana, which is a felony.
“I would be very cautious about putting those products on the shelves,” Irwin said, adding CBD products are not regulated by the FDA. “You have to really trust the product you are getting from a third party.”
Newton said he and his wife, who have two children, would not take any chances of selling something that could land them in prison, and he is certain their products from SunMed will meet the legal standards.
He said SunMed products are sold in 30 states.
Newton said he expects police to possibly seize some of his products for testing, but he has no worries.
“I wouldn’t lose any sleep,” he said. “Just give me a business license.”
Initially, the city rejected the request from Courtney Hawkins, Newton’s wife, for a business license for their business at 313 Martin St. N.
“The city administration is concerned about the potential public safety risk presented by CBD products,” City Clerk Penny Isbell wrote in her March 13 letter denying a business license to “Your CBD Store of Pell City.”
Isbell’s letter cited Alabama Department of Public Health and FDA warnings about CBD products, but Newton said SunMed makes quality CBD products that will have no ill effects on people.
The couple filed a written notice of appeal with the city, and the council is now considering whether to issue a license.
Mayor Bill Pruitt, who is an attorney, said one of his concerns is people who are on probation possibly using the product and testing positive for marijuana because of the THC in CBD products.
Newton said he would discourage anyone who is required to have drug testing to take any CBD products, and it should be obvious for those who are required to take drug tests for jobs.
“We want to sell something that is beneficial to people,” Newton said. “First and foremost, we’re law-abiding citizens.”
He said the people who use SunMed products are generally in their 40s and older. He said people generally take CBD products to relieve pain or inflammation.
“It can be beneficial to people,” Newton said.
He also downplayed the mislabeling of bottles on CDB products they would sell.
“We are very confident that what’s on the bottle is what’s in the bottle,” Newton said.
City Manager Brian Muenger said he expects the council to make a decision about issuing a license to “Your CBD Store of Pell City” at its next regularly scheduled meeting April 8.