Pell City, St. Clair school systems staying the course heading into 2nd nine weeks

PELL CITY -- With the second nine-week grading period coming up on the academic calendar, St. Clair County’s school districts are looking to keep their plans for dealing with the pandemic largely the same.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said his system will stick with its plan from the first nine weeks.
“What we are planning on doing is staying the course,” Martin said. “At least until Thanksgiving.”
Martin said that includes keeping seventh-12th grade on a staggered schedule.
Currently, those students attend school two or three days a week and have teacher-led virtual instruction the rest of the week.
The system has students with last names beginning with A-L, dubbed “Group A,” attending school primarily on Monday and Tuesday, with students with last names beginning with M-Z, dubbed “Group B,” attending primarily on Thursday and Friday. The two groups alternate attendance on Wednesday.
Martin said K-6 students will remain on a normal schedule. He admits there has been discussion about moving those students to a staggered schedule, but the system does not plan to do that at this time.
He said there are several important basic skills taught in those grades that need constant reinforcement, and attending only part of the week would make the student miss out on that. Martin said he also does not want to burden parents to find alternate child care for younger children.
Martin said any changes will come only after weighing the health and safety of students and employees, which he says remains the systems top priority.
St. Clair County
St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard is also focused on staying the course.
Howard said he does not plan to make any change over the next nine weeks of the semester unless Gov. Kay Ivey or the Alabama Department of Public Health announces new COVID-19 guidelines that will need to be put in place.
However, Howard said that in December, St. Clair County Schools will no longer offer its hybrid option, and students who are part of the hybrid program will need to choose between a traditional or virtual setting.
“Hybrid was only intended to be used for a short time. It allowed students to start virtually and then transition back to a traditional setting,” said Howard. “After one semester, [students] can either come back to traditional learning or they can stay virtual, but they will need to move to our virtual preparatory academy.”
The Board of Education may also look into how to better enforce certain social distancing guidelines in preparation for the upcoming basketball season.
St. Clair Times Assistant Editor Josie Howell also contributed to this story.