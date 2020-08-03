Pell City, St. Clair school systems looking at how to help students comply with mask order

PELL CITY -- With the governor’s new statewide order mandating masks in schools, local systems are having to add one more aspect to their reopening plan.
“All this is another layer on top of what you regularly have to do,” Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said about the changes. “It's a challenge.”
Martin said his administrative team is looking at how to address the need for students to wear masks in school. Students in grades 2-12 will be required to wear masks.
He said while students will have partitions at their desks, the order states masks are required when students are within 6 feet of one another. Martin said all teachers are being given masks to wear, and schools will have masks for students who do not have one. However, wearing one from home is encouraged.
Martin said policing masks, especially for younger children, is still an open question, but it is one that the system is looking at, just like lunches and even dismissal.
“We are going to do everything we can to comply with the order from the governor,” he said.
St. Clair County Schools are also making changes to accommodate masks.
Superintendent Mike Howard said the Central Office will be putting out a call instructing parents on precise procedures for masks and face shields. He said both options will be allowed.
Howard said he understands most of the teachers’ and administrators’ days will likely become just reminding students to put their mask on.
Howard said younger students are going to be a challenge in particular, but he hopes parents will instruct their children about what to do before they come to school. Still, Howard would not dismiss the possibility that an 8-year-old may play with his/her mask or try to trade with a friend like it's a backpack.
“We are going to do the best we can,” Howard said. “At some point, it will be second nature.”
Howard said masks will have to comply with school dress codes. He said the call to parents will include which part of the student handbook to look at for what will be allowed, and masks with inappropriate printing will not be allowed.
Howard said exceptions for the mask order do exist but only for medical reasons. In order to receive an exemption, students will need a doctor’s note.
Howard said masks are another way to ensure the safety of students and faculty, which remains his top priority.