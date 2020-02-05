Pell City, St. Clair County schools will start 2 hours late Thursday due to weather threat

PELL CITY -- Assistant Superintendent Dr. Leah Stover announced all Pell City Schools will open two hours late Thursday morning.
Stover said Wednesday afternoon that due to the possibility of severe weather Thursday morning, the city schools will all open following a delay. Stover said there were concerns the storms may be active while students would normally be transported to school.
St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard also said Wednesday his district will open following a two-hour delay Thursday.
The Talladega City, Talladega County and Sylacauga City systems are expected to make their decisions after an Emergency Management Agency briefing at 5 p.m. The Daily Home will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.