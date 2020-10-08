Pell City sees upcoming 4-game stretch as new begining, will face Springville on Friday

PELL CITY -- After being shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, Pell City will return to the football field Friday night when the Panthers face Class 6A, Region 7 foe Springville.
Pell City head coach Wayne Lee said his team is looking at its upcoming four-game stretch as a new beginning.
“We’ve treated it like we have a new season,” Lee said. “The first game starts this week, and we are going to go one at a time and see what happens.”
Lee believes not being able to play against Calera and Arab on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, respectively, will make his team play with a heightened sense of urgency going forward.
“They realized that they could lose this completely, it can be completely gone,” Lee said. “I think they are going to take advantage of being back out there.”
The layoff for the Panthers (1-5, 0-3) allowed Lee and the coaching staff a chance to watch all of their games from the first half of the season to see what they can correct going into the final stretch. Lee said there are several areas where he wants to see improvement in the final four games.
“I want to see more consistency on both sides of the ball,” Lee said. “We had some situations where we could have made a stop and won the ballgame. We have been in the red zone too many times and came away with nothing. We have to fix that.”
The Panthers will try to correct their problems Friday night at Springville.
This will be the first time the Panthers have faced the Tigers on the gridiron in school history.
Springville (3-3, 1-2) is looking to rebound after falling to Southside Gadsden 54-41 last week. Quarterback Pearson Baldwin had a huge night for the Tigers in a losing effort. Baldwin threw for 255 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns.
“On film, they have some talent,” Lee said. “The quarterback is going to be one of the better players we’ve played all year ... He has some weapons around him. He has good receivers, good running backs, his offensive line is absolutely huge. They are a good football team. On defense, they have size and speed. They are a solid football team.”
Besides containing Baldwin, Lee said it will be vital for the Panthers’ offense to put points on the board. Pell City is averaging only 11 points per game this season.
“We have to slow their offense down.” Lee said. “They have a high-powered offense; they have been putting up a lot of points. When we get stops, we have to put points on the board. We have to continue to be good in the kicking game.”