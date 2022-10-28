Pell City secures first win after Carlos Herring scores four touchdowns

PELL CITY — Pell City senior Carlos Herring was 24 minutes away from finishing his high school career with yet another loss.
Well, that's a lame ending.
Herring must have thought so too, because he took the second-half's opening kickoff back 85 yards for a touchdown. Then he found the end zone two more times to secure Pell City’s first win of the season, 70-40 over Springville.
“It feels great," Herring said. "Our season didn’t go as planned, but ending on a win is great for us.”
Pell City took its first lead of the game when Herring took a reverse 31 yards for a score to put the Panthers up 40-34 with 6:32 left in the third quarter.
The Panthers forced a Springville punt four plays later, and then they blocked it to set up a 22-yard field goal from junior Jake Blackstone giving Pell City took a 43-34 lead in the final minute of the third quarter. The Panthers then scored another 21 unanswered points to secure the victory.
“I thought we played really good in the first half," Springville coach Jon Clements said. "We missed a couple opportunities, but I thought in the second half we just kinda, we lost our mojo somewhere the kickoff return (touchdown), the blocked punt. Special teams shifted the momentum, but I am still proud of our kids.”
Herring sent the Panthers’ special teams unit out with a bang when he found the end zone for the final time at the end of an 82-yard kick return with 2:46 to play.
Pell City’s not-so-secret weapon also broke up a pass and returned a second-half interception 29 yards before accidentally stepping out three yards short of a defensive touchdown.
Herring also finished the evening with two catches for 57 yards, most of which came on a 48-yard touchdown catch in the opening quarter. On the play, Herring caught the ball in a tight window while two Springville safeties chased after him.
Herring managed to haul in the ball right as he crossed the end zone without breaking stride or turning around.
Of course, the connection between Herring and Pell City quarterback Caleb Groce was even more impressive, considering it was all improvised. Herring was supposed to run a crossing route to the sideline.
“Well I seen that it was two safeties over there,” Herring said. “They were all on the left side, so I just cut my route up the middle and the quarterback made a good pass.”
Pell City coach Steve Mask couldn’t have been prouder of his players after the game. He said the win would also be huge for the confidence of the Panthers coming back next season.
“Anytime you go into the offseason with a win, you feel good about it,” Mask said. “There is a lot of negatives about not getting into the playoffs, but the one positive, and I hate to say it, but at least we get to end with a win.”
What to know
— Groce completed 8 of 18 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown, but he did his best work on the ground. He finished with 12 carries for 159 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
— Groce wasn’t the only one having success on the ground. Pell City running back Markise Bedford carried the ball nine times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a deep pass for a 58-yard gain before giving way to senior Riley Surles, who added a rushing touchdown of his own in the fourth quarter.
— The Panthers' defense struggled in the first half giving up 34 points, 176 rushing yards on 26 carries and 156 passing yards on 14 attempts. In the second half, the Panthers forced two turnovers and four punts while holding Springville to only 36 total yards on the Tigers' first six drives in the second half.
— Springville running back Mahlon Alverson carried the ball a game-high 29 times for a game-high 201 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught two receptions for 23 yards.
— Springville quarterback Asa Morrison completed 10 of his first 15 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.
Who said
— Mask on Groce's performance: “Well he is supposed to play that way. He is another really good athlete. We’re glad to have him for another year. I think he’s gotten better, and I think this week his maturation as far as a leader at practice finally showed up, and it showed up tonight.”
— Groce on stepping up as a leader this week: “Vocal and like attitude. Go run somebody over so the rest of the team know they can do it.”
— Groce on playing with Herring: “That is my best friend. It is so fun, it is so fun on and off the field.”
— Mask on second-half adjustments: “We finally played with some passion. You can’t play football without passion, and finally we played with some passion.”
— Clements on Alverson's performance: “Mahlon has been one of those guys for us all year. He’s been very consistent. He’s had to carry the load the last game-and-a-half with Jamari (Cash) going down, but thankful we get to have Mahlon back next year.”
Up next
— This concludes the 2022 football season for both Pell City (1-9) and Springville (1-9).