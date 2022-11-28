Pell City secures fifth-straight win with dominant performance against Spain Park

PELL CITY — Pell City junior Reagan Tarver dropped 4, 3-pointers in Monday night’s 64-20 win over Spain Park. At times, it was almost distracting how effortless her shot looked.
Even her teammates sometimes catch themselves just watching the ball sail through the air.
“Yeah, half of the time I will be like, 'oh yeah, it is going in,'” Pell City sophomore Iyana Allen said. “But then, if it is not, I just got to try and get the rebound.”
Tarver finished with 16 points, and at least 2 steals in the victory. When asked how it felt to win by 44 points, the team’s largest margin of victory to date, the junior struggled for the right words.
“We were up 10-5 in the first quarter,” Tarver said. “And then we come out in the second quarter, and coach (Jennifer) Lee pulls the first five that are out there, and I'm like, ‘oh my god, we scored like 20 points.’ And I mean, it just goes by. I don't know. You don't really realize it.”
Tarver drained back-to-back 3-point shots just before the 4-minute mark in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 36-5 lead.
Her teammate, Allen, was in the midst of a good run herself. She scored 8 of her game-high 17 points during the first half of the second quarter.
Allen is one of several newcomers to the Panthers’ team this season. Although she’s played AAU ball regularly, she spent her freshman season cheering the Panthers on from the bleachers.
“We needed her,” Tarver said. “I feel like if we didn't, if we didn't have her, we wouldn't have that extra man that we needed. Because I mean, we lost Tori (Winslett) last year, and I feel like she's a good replacement. She can get to the rim whenever she wants. She's good on defense.”
At times last year, Pell City coach Jennifer Lee had to beg her players to be aggressive and take shots. That certainly didn’t seem to be the case on Monday night as six players finished with at least 5 points.
“Without a doubt, this is my most dynamic team I've had here,” Lee said.
What to know
— The Panthers started the season 0-4, but have now won their last five games.
— At least four Panthers, likely more, recorded steals on Friday night as Pell City occasionally implemented a fullcourt defense for the first time this season. Senior Kristin Kurzejeski finished with at least four steals all by herself.
— As a team, the Panthers dominated the glass by a wide margin. Eighth-grader Zaniya Mitchell-Hill, sophomore Heaven O’Neal and senior Kyla Torok all seemed to have the biggest nights where rebounding was concerned, with each Panther recording at least four rebounds.
Who said
— Lee on the 5-game winning streak: “I'm not trying to diminish anything but the first four games we had a state runner up, a state runner up, a state champ and a Final Four. So I purposely did that to them, so that we could see what we needed to work on and what we needed to correct and fix.”
— Lee on what the Panthers learned from the 0-4 start: “Resiliency, not giving up. Realizing that they can't do it by themselves and that they need their teammates. At the beginning of the season, we wouldn't make the extra pass. We were looking to score, which is a good thing that we're looking to score. But they need to understand when to look to score and when their teammate maybe has a better look.”
Next up
— The Panthers travel to Mortimer Jordan on Friday at 5:30 p.m.