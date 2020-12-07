Pell City Schools to move to virtual instruction

PELL CITY -- Superintendent Dr. James Martin announced Monday that Pell City Schools will go to virtual instruction starting Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Martin said the system has decided to move all schools to virtual instruction due to an increase in COVID-19 exposures and positive cases. He said the increase appears to be linked to the recent Thanksgiving holiday.
Martin said the decision was a hard one for the system to make but was necessary for the health and safety of students and teachers.
“We want students in school, but health and safety are our priority,” Martin said.
Martin said the system began to see a surge of cases and exposures late last week, beginning Thursday. He said the numbers continued to rise Monday and are beginning to cause a possible staffing issue.
Martin said whenever the system looks at school closures, it weighs trends of how many students or teachers are out of school due to quarantine, how many are coming off quarantine and how many are going into quarantine. He said those trends are not looking good.
“Those numbers are on a very bad trajectory,” he said.
Martin said students will go into what the system calls its “blended” instruction model. This model calls for teacher-led at-home instruction through virtual means.
He said students will continue in this model until the beginning of winter break Dec 18. Students will return to in person classes after the break, on Jan. 5.