Pell City Schools superintendent praises staff's effort during first semester

PELL CITY -- Despite pandemic related challenges, Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said he feels the school system has had a successful first semester.
Martin said due to the pandemic, the system had to deal with several issues, such as increased cleaning and sanitation, over 20 percent of students learning from home, a split schedule for many grades and, in some cases, school shutdowns.
He said he commends all staff for doing great work during an unprecedented situation. Martin said the pandemic has, in some ways, remade education
“It took our country 200 years to get to this point, and we revamped education in a few months,” he said.
Martin said this revamp wasn't without some issues, however.
During the first semester, virtual learning, in particular, caused some issues for the system, he said. Teachers had to learn how to best give instruction through new systems, and students had to develop new habits.
“We had some issues early on with kids not doing their work,” Martin said.
He said to help fix the issue, the system’s Instructional Support Services Department began communicating with students at home, and in some cases, even visiting students.
Martin said this increase in communication has been essential and goes to the system’s mission to support families.
Martin said the increased communication also helped keep children safe during the semester. He said because the scope of the situation has been constantly evolving, it's been important to let parents know what's going on every day.
Martin said the system has also seen a slight drop in kindergarten enrollment this school year, but he said that has been a common problem across the state. He said the drop could affect school funding, which is determined each year by a count of students attending school 20 days after Labor Day.
As for things he may have done differently, Martin said he would have preferred to have virtual students still go through an orientation process that would have allowed them to meet their teachers. He said he also wished teachers had been given more time to learn the new virtual learning platform provided by the state.
Overall, he said the semester has been challenging, but not more than staff and leadership could meet.
“We had a good plan going in, and everyone executed that plan,” Martin said.