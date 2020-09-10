Pell City Schools superintendent marks one year on the job

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education dealt with several routine matters during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board approved the fiscal year 2021 budget for the school system and received an update on how the system has handled the COVID-19 pandemic since school has started back.
Also mentioned in the superintendent’s report was that Sept. 9 marked the first anniversary of Dr. James Martin becoming Pell City’s superintendent. Martin said he is happy with everything that has been accomplished in his first year and thanked his team for its hard work.
He also expressed his gratitude to the board for the opportunity to be in Pell City.
Beyond these actions and acknowledgments, the board handled several routine matters.
In these matters, the board:
Approved hiring Dale Owen (bus driver);
Approved hiring substitute teachers Doran Shannon and Eva Thomas;
Approved contracts with Florin Radu, Amy Beck, Doug Stahlhut, Christy Ginn, Aimee Perry, Jennifer Jackson and Daniel Harris to provide virtual special education services for Pell City school system students;
Approved the transfer of Kelly Seay from curriculum specialist at Pell City High to reading specialist interventionist at Walter M Kennedy Elementary;
Approved renewal of Alabama Trust for Boards of Education General Liability/Errors and Omissions Liability Fund participation at the cost of $2,074.00;
Approved the 2020-21 salary schedules; and
Approved accounts payable for August in the amount of $1,420,525.35.