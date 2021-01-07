Pell City Schools return to partial in-person learning for start of new year

PELL CITY -- After going all-virtual before the holidays, Pell City Schools have returned to some in-person instruction to start the new year.
The system, which resumed classes Jan. 4, began 2021 utilizing a split schedule option for grades 7-12 for the first two weeks back. This requires students with last names beginning with A-L to attend Mondays and Tuesdays, and students with names starting M-Z to attend Thursdays and Fridays, with the two groups alternating attendance on Wednesdays.
Grades K-6 have adhered to the traditional five-day-a-week schedule and will continue to do so while COVID cases are being monitored.
According to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Leah Stover, because Pell City Schools started school late in the fall, the system is using these first two weeks to finish up the first semester and take semester exams.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said he believes the first week back has gone well.
“This week has been a good first week,” Martin said. “Our teachers are teaching, our students are learning and everybody is doing what they need to do to make sure we’re taking care of kids, and I can’t say enough good things about them.”
Martin added that while student absences in the first week are slightly higher than normal, the Board of Education reached out to both students and faculty encouraging them to stay at home if potentially exposed.
“We made calls before students came back and said, ‘If you have been around anybody who is positive or if you are not feeling well, you need to stay at home, because we’re trying to keep schools open for as long as we can,’” Martin said.
Starting the week of Jan. 18, grades 7-12 will start the first week of the new semester in a four-day-a week-setting. Friday will be utilized as a cleaning day and for virtual students to come in for any needed in-person teaching or assistance.
Martin emphasized these plans are not set in stone as school officials are monitoring COVID-related data day-by-day.
“Plans are subject to change just due to the fact that this is an evolving situation,” Martin said. “If we have to adjust, we adjust. The safety of all of our students, teachers and staff are of the utmost importance to us.”