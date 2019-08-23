PELL CITY – An official announced that the school system will receive a $65,000 grant to help fund its Pre-K program.
Federal Programs Director Christa Bryant announced that Pell City was one of seven school systems across the state to receive the grant. She made the announcement at the Pell City school board meeting at the Central Office on Thursday night.
She said the money will help fund the Pre-K program at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School.
Bryant said $20,000 will help buy supplies for the classroom, and $45,000 will go towards support, or personnel for the program.
Bryant said in all, Pell City Schools has six Pre-K classrooms scattered across the system. She said Eden Elementary has two Pre-K classrooms, while Coosa Valley Elementary has three.
“We are very excited about educating more students,” Bryant said.
She said the school system was notified about two weeks ago it was approved for the grant.
In other matters, the board:
Accepted the resignation of Kellie Miller, a gifted specialist at the Central Office, and bus driver Jason Harris;
Approved hiring Jonathan Kresena as a Williams Intermediate fifth- and sixth-grade science teacher, Amber “Beth” Lambert as a systemwide gifted teacher, Yolanda Clemons as a Walter M. Kennedy special education teacher, Andrew Isbell as a maintenance worker and Jerry Smith as a bus driver;
Approved a contract with Maci Johnsen for choreography services for the Pell City High music/theater program at the rate of $1,000 for the fall musical and $1,000 for the spring musical, which is paid out of the local school drama account;
Approved a contract with Daniel Harris for music and marching techniques services for the Pell City High band program at a cost of $450 to be paid out of the local school band account;
Approved a contract with Wes Myers for music and marching techniques services for the Pell City High band program at a cost of $950 to be paid out of the local school band account;
Approved adding the following people to the substitute teacher/Child Nutrition Program workers list: Brenna Carlisle, Amber Graham, Janice Messar, Crystal Norris, Lorrie O’Dell, Christopher Roberts and Lori Billingsley;
Approved adding Michael Dunn, Bob Dent, Cory O’Neal and Pat Worsham to the substitute bus drivers list;
Approved hiring Tabitha Surles as a building technology coordinator for Coosa Valley, a supplemental school position;
Approved the FY 2019 Capital Plan;
Approved Athletic Department and miscellaneous salary supplements for the 2019-20 school year;
Approved the low bid submitted by Harris Security in the amount of $22,231 for a new intercom system for Duran North Junior High;
Approved the purchase of Chromebooks and charging carts for all core teacher classrooms, using private donations, local and state funds in the amount of $173,800;
Approved the surplus of six buses and two maintenance trucks, so they can be sold or auctioned;
Announced the next regularly scheduled board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10;
Announced two budget hearings are slated for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Sept. 10; and
Held an executive session to discuss good name and character.