Pell City Schools Educational Foundation receives $30,000 in donations

PELL CITY — Pell City Schools Educational Foundation recently honored those who took part in donating a total of $30,000 to the program. Three local businesses contributed $10,000 each in an effort to directly benefit Pell City Schools.
Since 1992, the foundation has existed to provide direct-to-teacher grants to address specific classroom needs. These grants are made possible through various donations.
Jason Goodgame, who sits on the board, said those who make a $10,000 donation to the program receive an honorary chair with their names engraved as a thank you. Goodgame added that they have given away about 40 chairs over the years.
“We're very happy and fortunate that we have people who have businesses here in Pell City, and people that don’t have businesses in Pell City, that are willing to donate to this cause,” Goodgame said.
Superintendent of Pell City Schools James Martin called the program a labor of love. “We just appreciate y’all so much,” Martin said.
He later added that the program itself is invaluable to the school system.
“The grants that the Education Foundation gives is just priceless for what it does to help our kids in order for us to try to do more than what we normally do,” Martin said.
Those who were honored for their donations include Paul Ross of Douglas Manufacturing Company Inc., Mark Harry with Marathon Electric and Connie and Adrick Goodgame of Goodgame Company Inc.
Those who are interested in donating to the Educational Foundation can help in the following ways:
—City of Pell City water bill: Pell City residents can add a $5 or $10 donation through their water bill or “roll up” to the next even number of the bill’s balance per month.
—T-shirt sales: PCSEF sells shirts in the fall at each school’s meet the teacher event or through the online order form.
—Amazon Smile: Those who shop through Amazon can select “PCSEF” as the Amazon Smile recipient and Amazon will donate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the foundation.
—In memory donation: According to PCSEF, many donors often give in honor or memory of a loved one.
—Travel: In partnership with Colette Travel in Birmingham, the foundation obtains funds by helping fill places on foreign and domestic travel packages.