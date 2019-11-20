PELL CITY -- The Board of Education received a special thank you Tuesday night for the school system’s charitable work.
Jean Speer with The Good Works Charitable Foundation and Habitat for Humanity spoke Tuesday about the important part the school system has played in the two organizations. She thanked all members of the board, teachers, coaches, cheerleaders, football players and many other students.
Speer made special mention of Board Chairwoman Tammie Williams and several student organizations, such as the SGA and Beta Club, for their help with a Good Works chilli dinner in October. This was one of many projects the system helped with during the month, endeavors that included a coat drive and a Stove Top stuffing drive.
The coat drive resulted in the distribution of around 1,000 coats Monday night, many of which were donated by students at Duran South Junior High.
The system also recently helped with a Habitat project in the Mill Village. Speer praised coaches Wayne Lee and Dee Doss, along with the football team and cheerleaders, for their help bringing the project close to completion.
The Good Works Charitable Foundation feeds all comers every third Monday at the rec center on 19th Street starting at 6 p.m. “If you are hungry, we will feed you,” Speer said.
Williams encouraged meeting attendees to support Good Works. She made special note of the impact the organization has on the community.
“Seeing is believing, and you will be a firm believer,” Williams said of the number of people Good Works helps.
In other matters Tuesday, the board:
Accepted the resignations of first-grade teacher Leslie Hughes and teacher assistant Ora Bearden from Walter M. Kennedy Elementary;
Approved adding the following people to the substitute teachers, Child Nutrition Program list: April Barber, Kimberly Price, Tiffany Pulcino, Courtni Sprayberry and Robyn Whittington;
Approved the transfers of PE teacher Richard Doss at William Intermediate to health teacher at Pell City High; school secretary Jacque Owen from Coosa Valley Elementary to administrative assistant to the superintendent at the Central Office; Lunchroom Manager Dennis Pearson from Duran South to Duran North Junior High; and Lunchroom Manager Audrey Mann from Duran North to Duran South;
Approved contracts with Kasey Gamble as an interventionist at Coosa Valley; Andrea Dowell as acting Pre-K teacher at Walter M. Kennedy during Laura Kitchen’s maternity leave; and Cindy Oden as a homebound teacher providing special education services;
Approved the supplemental position resignation of junior varsity cheerleader sponsor Alexandra Suggs;
Approved the expulsion of one student from Williams and one student from Pell City High;
Approved an agreement with eBOARDsolutions for a meeting module for November 2019- June 2020 at a cost of $2,233 and for $3,350 for the entire fiscal year of 2020-21. This contract will allow for the digital archival of meeting minutes; and
Approved accounts payable for October of $528,046.54.
The superintendent's report included:
A thanks to Superintendent Dr. James Martin’s staff for good work over the last two months;
A report that Williams has increased its student population from 585 last year to 700 as of this month. Martin recommended amending the budget and hiring a new teacher; and
A report that meetings about tax districts are going well.